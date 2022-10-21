See All Plastic Surgeons in Quincy, MA
Dr. Fouad Samaha, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Fouad Samaha, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Fouad Samaha, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Quincy, MA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Milton and Carney Hospital.

Dr. Samaha works at Boston Plastic Surgery in Quincy, MA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Yoash Enzer, MD
Dr. Yoash Enzer, MD
10 (180)
View Profile
Dr. Rita Sadowski, MD
Dr. Rita Sadowski, MD
10 (225)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Boston Plastic Surgery
    2300 Crown Colony Dr Ste 101, Quincy, MA 02169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 786-7600
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Milton
  • Carney Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Size or Shape Change
Excessive Sweating
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Size or Shape Change
Excessive Sweating

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Size or Shape Change Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Primary Hyperhidrosis Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • We do not accept health insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Samaha?

    Oct 21, 2022
    very friendly visit clean office and kind staff
    maria — Oct 21, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Fouad Samaha, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Fouad Samaha, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Samaha to family and friends

    Dr. Samaha's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Samaha

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Fouad Samaha, MD.

    About Dr. Fouad Samaha, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1043212541
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Davies Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • St Louis University Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • St Lukes Roosevelt Hosp Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Virginia / Main Campus
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fouad Samaha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Samaha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Samaha has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Samaha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Samaha works at Boston Plastic Surgery in Quincy, MA. View the full address on Dr. Samaha’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Samaha. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Samaha.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Samaha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Samaha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Fouad Samaha, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.