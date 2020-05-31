See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Temecula, CA
Dr. Fouad Salama, MD

Internal Medicine
3 (9)
Call for new patient details
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Fouad Salama, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Temecula, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNITED ARAB EMIRATES UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.

Dr. Salama works at Ostomy Clinic of Inland Empire in Temecula, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ostomy Clinic of Inland Empire
    31717 Temecula Pkwy, Temecula, CA 92592 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 302-1888

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Limb Cramp
Insomnia
Anxiety
Limb Cramp
Insomnia
Anxiety

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    May 31, 2020
    Very happy to have him for my doctor very professional he takes time to explain my medical problems .
    arthur — May 31, 2020
    About Dr. Fouad Salama, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1972991776
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNITED ARAB EMIRATES UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Salama has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Salama has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Salama works at Ostomy Clinic of Inland Empire in Temecula, CA. View the full address on Dr. Salama’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Salama. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salama.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salama, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salama appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

