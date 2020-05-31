Dr. Salama has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fouad Salama, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Fouad Salama, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Temecula, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNITED ARAB EMIRATES UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Salama works at
Locations
Ostomy Clinic of Inland Empire31717 Temecula Pkwy, Temecula, CA 92592 Directions (951) 302-1888
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Very happy to have him for my doctor very professional he takes time to explain my medical problems .
About Dr. Fouad Salama, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1972991776
Education & Certifications
- UNITED ARAB EMIRATES UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salama accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salama has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salama works at
Dr. Salama speaks Arabic.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Salama. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salama.
