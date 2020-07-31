See All Pediatric Oncologists & Pediatric Hematologists in Orlando, FL
Dr. Fouad Hajjar, MD

Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
5 (8)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Fouad Hajjar, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Faculte Francaise De Medecine Et De Pharmacie and is affiliated with AdventHealth Winter Park and Adventhealth Orlando.

Dr. Hajjar works at Adventhealth Medical Group Pediatric Oncology And Hematology At Orlando in Orlando, FL with other offices in Winter Garden, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Adventhealth Medical Group Pediatric Oncology And Hematology At Orlando
    2501 N Orange Ave Ste 589, Orlando, FL 32804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    AdventHealth Medical Group Pediatric Oncology and Hematology at Winter Garden
    2200 Fowler Grove Blvd Ste 200, Winter Garden, FL 34787 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth Winter Park
  • Adventhealth Orlando

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Erythropoietin Test
Lymphoma Evaluation
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Erythropoietin Test
Lymphoma Evaluation
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations

Treatment frequency



Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Transplant Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Graft vs Host Disease Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Fouad Hajjar, MD

  • Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
  • 38 years of experience
  • English, Arabic
  • 1336190974
Education & Certifications

  • Yale/New Haven Hospital
  • Chldns Hospital|Yale New Haven Hosp, Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Suny Buffalo Sch Of Med, Pediatrics
  • 1984
  • Faculte Francaise De Medecine Et De Pharmacie
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Fouad Hajjar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hajjar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Hajjar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Hajjar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Hajjar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hajjar.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hajjar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hajjar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

