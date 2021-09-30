Overview

Dr. Fouad Batah, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Southfield, MI. They graduated from University of Damascus / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Batah works at Michigan Premier Internist in Southfield, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.