Dr. Fouad Atalla, MD
Overview
Dr. Fouad Atalla, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bowling Green, KY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with The Medical Center At Bowling Green.
Locations
Atalla Plastic Surgery Skin & Laser1048 Ashley St Ste 303, Bowling Green, KY 42103 Directions (270) 796-8960
Atalla Plastic Surgery816 Chestnut St, Bowling Green, KY 42101 Directions (270) 796-8960
Hospital Affiliations
- The Medical Center At Bowling Green
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I’m a huge fan of Stacy and the laser treatments she has provided for me thus far! Great office staff, very accommodating, proven results in a pleasant environment:)
About Dr. Fouad Atalla, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, Arabic and French
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University
- Washington Hospital Center
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- Williams College
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Atalla has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Atalla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Atalla speaks Arabic and French.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Atalla. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Atalla.
