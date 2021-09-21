Overview

Dr. Fouad Abbas, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center, MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center, Medstar Harbor Hospital and Sinai Hospital of Baltimore.



Dr. Abbas works at Gynecology Oncology Sinai in Baltimore, MD with other offices in Frederick, MD and Rosedale, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Hysterectomy - Open , Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) and Hysteroscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.