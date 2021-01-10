Dr. Fotis Souslian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Souslian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fotis Souslian, MD
Dr. Fotis Souslian, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They graduated from Robert Wood Johnson Medical School|Robert Wood Johnson/ UMDNJ|Rutgers University|Rutgers-RW Johnson and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, OrthoColorado Hospital and St. Anthony Hospital.
Colorado Neuro Spine1601 E 19th Ave Ste 6100, Denver, CO 80218 Directions (303) 276-7704
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- OrthoColorado Hospital
- St. Anthony Hospital
One year ago, I met Dr. Souslian and immediately could tell how different he was from other Neurosurgeons and docs I've seen. From the start of that first appointment, surgery was the obvious route (and I have a challenging underlying condition), but he was conservative and careful to plan my first ACDF surgery. He recognized my suffering and pain. Before my second surgery, a posterior cervical fusion, he was meticulous in planning, researching, and making certain the surgery was exactly what my body needed. While it hasn't been long since that second one, I know that it was successful. Additionally, he treats you like family (he doesn't just say that) and spends the time needed to talk to you to understand your diagnoses and the plan. As a patient, I am a part of the team. Dr. "Sous" cares about his patients and doing what is best for you individually. There is no "surgeon ego" like others I've seen. I am thankful for Sous and the entire team at Neurosurgery One and his PA!
- Neurosurgery
- English
- Swedish Neuroscience Institute
- University Of Minnesota, Neurosurgery
- Robert Wood Johnson Medical School|Robert Wood Johnson/ UMDNJ|Rutgers University|Rutgers-RW Johnson
- Neurosurgery
