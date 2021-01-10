See All Neurosurgeons in Denver, CO
Neurosurgery
Dr. Fotis Souslian, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They graduated from Robert Wood Johnson Medical School|Robert Wood Johnson/ UMDNJ|Rutgers University|Rutgers-RW Johnson and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, OrthoColorado Hospital and St. Anthony Hospital.

Dr. Souslian works at Colorado Spine Specialists in Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Colorado Neuro Spine
    1601 E 19th Ave Ste 6100, Denver, CO 80218

  • Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
  • OrthoColorado Hospital
  • St. Anthony Hospital

Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 10, 2021
    One year ago, I met Dr. Souslian and immediately could tell how different he was from other Neurosurgeons and docs I've seen. From the start of that first appointment, surgery was the obvious route (and I have a challenging underlying condition), but he was conservative and careful to plan my first ACDF surgery. He recognized my suffering and pain. Before my second surgery, a posterior cervical fusion, he was meticulous in planning, researching, and making certain the surgery was exactly what my body needed. While it hasn't been long since that second one, I know that it was successful. Additionally, he treats you like family (he doesn't just say that) and spends the time needed to talk to you to understand your diagnoses and the plan. As a patient, I am a part of the team. Dr. "Sous" cares about his patients and doing what is best for you individually. There is no "surgeon ego" like others I've seen. I am thankful for Sous and the entire team at Neurosurgery One and his PA!
    About Dr. Fotis Souslian, MD

    Neurosurgery
    English
    1518159557
    Education & Certifications

    Swedish Neuroscience Institute
    University Of Minnesota, Neurosurgery
    Robert Wood Johnson Medical School|Robert Wood Johnson/ UMDNJ|Rutgers University|Rutgers-RW Johnson
    Neurosurgery
