Dr. Frank Vrionis, MD
Overview
Dr. Frank Vrionis, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Athens, School Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Bethesda Hospital West.
Locations
Baptist Health Cardiac Surgery800 Meadows Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33486 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Marcus Neuroscience Institute | Boynton Beach2800 S Seacrest Blvd Ste 160, Boynton Beach, FL 33435 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- Bethesda Hospital West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Post operation visit with Dr Vrionis, I am very grateful to Dr Vrionis for the surgery . Successful, no pain and my recuperation very smooth. The best doctor, thank you very much
About Dr. Frank Vrionis, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1083640403
Education & Certifications
- Skull Base Surgery, University of Tennessee|University Tenn Center Health Scis
- Neurosurgery, Tufts University School of Medicine
- New Enlg Med Center Tufts University|Surgery, Tufts University School of Medicine
- University Of Athens, School Of Health Sciences
