Overview

Dr. Frank Vrionis, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Athens, School Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Bethesda Hospital West.



Dr. Vrionis works at Marcus Neuroscience Institute Neuro Critical Care| Baptist Health in Boca Raton, FL with other offices in Boynton Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Lumbar Spine Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.