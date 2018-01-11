Overview

Dr. Fotios Koumpouras, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in North Haven, CT. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Koumpouras works at Yale Interventional Immunology Center in North Haven, CT with other offices in Branford, CT and New Haven, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.