Dr. Foster Montalbano, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (8)
Call for new patient details
40 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Foster Montalbano, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from American University of the Caribbean and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital and Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.

Dr. Montalbano works at Inova Medical Group - Springfield II in Alexandria, VA with other offices in Fairfax, VA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gynekon Plc
    6355 Walker Ln Ste 500, Alexandria, VA 22310 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 373-3718
  2. 2
    8081 Innovation Park Dr Ste 200, Fairfax, VA 22031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 472-7000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inova Alexandria Hospital
  • Inova Mount Vernon Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fever Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 09, 2020
    I cannot say enough good things about Dr. Montalbano. I have never had a more attentive, caring, intelligent, and well informed doctor in my life. Because his is a concierge practice, he is able to take his time to get to know his patients, understand their concerns, and ensure that no questions are left unanswered. Most importantly, he genuinely cares. His staff is top notch as well. I am never stressed or nervous about going to his office.
    Battlewoman — Dec 09, 2020
    About Dr. Foster Montalbano, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1568574101
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Providence Hospital
    Internship
    • Jamaica Hospital Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • American University of the Caribbean
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA)
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Montalbano has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Montalbano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Montalbano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Montalbano.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Montalbano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Montalbano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

