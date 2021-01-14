Dr. Foster Lasley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lasley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Foster Lasley, MD
Overview
Dr. Foster Lasley, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Rogers, AR. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.
Dr. Lasley works at
Locations
Pro. Physicians Arkansas PA2526 S Pinnacle Hills Pkwy, Rogers, AR 72758 Directions (479) 271-8900
Mercy Radiation Oncology4205 Mcauley Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Directions (405) 752-3381
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr. Lasley for IMRT and am very happy with the results. My treatment was efficient, professional and effective. The staff was kind, knowledgeable and experienced. I would highly recommend Dr. Lasley and his team!
About Dr. Foster Lasley, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1407083058
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY-PURDUE UNIVERSITY / INDIANAPOLIS
- St John Medical Center
- Univ of OK Coll of Med
- Oral Roberts
- Radiation Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lasley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lasley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lasley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lasley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lasley.
