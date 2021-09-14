Dr. Fortune Alabi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alabi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fortune Alabi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Fortune Alabi, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from University Of Ilorin|University of Ilorin - Kwara State Nigeria and is affiliated with UCF Lake Nona Hospital, Adventhealth Orlando and HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Florida Lung, Asthma & Sleep Specialists3480 Polynesian Isle Blvd, Kissimmee, FL 34746 Directions (407) 593-4124Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Florida Lung Asthma and Sleep Specialists Poinciana4553 Pleasant Hill Rd, Poinciana, FL 34759 Directions (407) 593-4134Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Florida Lung, Asthma & Sleep Specialists400 Celebration Pl Ste A110, Celebration, FL 34747 Directions (407) 593-4102
Hospital Affiliations
- UCF Lake Nona Hospital
- Adventhealth Orlando
- HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Florida Hospital Healthcare System
- Fortified Provider Network
- Golden Rule
- Harrington Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- POMCO Group
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My beautiful Dr. Alabi has been my best pulmonologist. He has an impressive resume and I highly recommend him. The customer service though is a nightmare. You call and will be lucky if they answer the phone within half an hour. Today I called so that they would relay a message to him and the first person I spoke to hung up the phone on me before I finished speaking. I called again to make sure they got the message and this next person was also rude and hung up the phone on me before I finished speaking also. I don't understand how they can have such unprofessional people working in customer service.
About Dr. Fortune Alabi, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- 28 years of experience
- English, Yoruba
- 1124025309
Education & Certifications
- University of Cincinnati|University of Cincinnati - Cincinnati OH
- Henry Ford Hospital - Detroit MI
- Henry Ford Hospital - Detroit MI
- University Of Ilorin|University of Ilorin - Kwara State Nigeria
- Critical Care Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alabi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alabi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alabi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alabi has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alabi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Alabi speaks Yoruba.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Alabi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alabi.
