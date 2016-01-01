Dr. Elizaga has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fortunato Elizaga, MD
Overview
Dr. Fortunato Elizaga, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from U of the East.
Dr. Elizaga works at
Locations
-
1
Fortunato V. Elizaga M.d. Inc1712 Liliha St Ste 306, Honolulu, HI 96817 Directions (808) 524-1144
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Elizaga?
About Dr. Fortunato Elizaga, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 55 years of experience
- English
- 1134394612
Education & Certifications
- Presby-St Lukes Hosp
- Sinai Hospital Of Baltimore
- Church Home Hosp
- U of the East
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Elizaga accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elizaga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Elizaga works at
Dr. Elizaga has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elizaga.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elizaga, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elizaga appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.