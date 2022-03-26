Overview

Dr. Fortunato Di Franco, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Ozone Park, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Flushing Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Di Franco works at Fortunato Santi Difranco M.d. PC in Ozone Park, NY with other offices in Flushing, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.