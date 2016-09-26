Dr. Forrest Schrum III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schrum III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Forrest Schrum III, MD
Dr. Forrest Schrum III, MD is an Urology Specialist in Rome, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA and is affiliated with Adventhealth Redmond and Floyd Medical Center.
Harbin Clinic Cardiovascular504 Redmond Rd Nw, Rome, GA 30165 Directions (762) 235-2200
Harbin Clinic LLC550 Redmond Rd NW, Rome, GA 30165 Directions (706) 295-5331
Floyd Medical Center304 Turner McCall Blvd SW, Rome, GA 30165 Directions (706) 509-5000Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Redmond
- Floyd Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
An excellent, caring physician. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Forrest Schrum III, MD
- Urology
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA
Dr. Schrum III has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schrum III accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schrum III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schrum III has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schrum III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Schrum III. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schrum III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schrum III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schrum III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.