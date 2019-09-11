See All Plastic Surgeons in Houston, TX
Dr. Forrest Roth, MD is a Breast Reconstruction Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Breast Reconstruction Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, Houston Methodist Hospital, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Texas Children's Hospital.

Dr. Roth works at ELEE Plastic Surgery in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    2800 Kirby Dr Ste B212, Houston, TX 77098 (713) 559-9300

  • CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Houston Methodist Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
  • Texas Children's Hospital

Benign Tumor
Breast Cancer
Breast Diseases
Benign Tumor
Breast Cancer
Breast Diseases

Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
4.1
Average provider rating
Based on 26 ratings
Patient Ratings (26)
5 Star
(20)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(6)
Sep 11, 2019
He took the time to explain every option and handled my case with a very conservative approach. I really appreciated that coming from a plastic surgeon. Dr Roth and his staff are very professional, accessible, transparent and helpful. I would highly recommend him and his staff to anyone!
Patrice Hale — Sep 11, 2019
  Breast Reconstruction Surgery
  21 years of experience
  English
  1831333517
  Baylor College Of Medicine
  Saint Louis University School of Medicine
  Saint Louis University
  Plastic Surgery
