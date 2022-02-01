Dr. Forrest Murphy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murphy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Forrest Murphy, MD
Overview
Dr. Forrest Murphy, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Palm Desert, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Kansas School of Medicine.
Dr. Murphy works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Retina Institute of California44139 Monterey Ave Ste A, Palm Desert, CA 92260 Directions (800) 898-2020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Murphy?
Had cataract surgery on both eyes by Dr Murphy in the last two months. I am very pleased at the outcome. What a difference it has make in my depth perception and the vividness of colors as well as changing my vision to 20/25. The entire process was painless. For an 86 year old really more than I expected. His entire staff are friendly, professional, and helpful. If you are thinking about cataract surgery Dr Murphy is an excellent option.
About Dr. Forrest Murphy, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Tagalog
- 1265444541
Education & Certifications
- University of Kansas Hospital
- Scottsdale Meml Hosp
- University of Kansas School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Murphy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Murphy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Murphy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Murphy works at
Dr. Murphy has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Eye Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Murphy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Murphy speaks Tagalog.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Murphy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murphy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murphy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murphy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.