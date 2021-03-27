Overview

Dr. Forrest Ellis, MD is a Pediatric Ophthalmology Specialist in Falls Church, VA. They specialize in Pediatric Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.



Dr. Ellis works at Northern Virginia Ophthalmology in Falls Church, VA with other offices in Alexandria, VA and Fairfax, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Lazy Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.