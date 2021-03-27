See All Pediatric Hematology & Oncology in Falls Church, VA
Dr. Forrest Ellis, MD

Pediatric Ophthalmology
4 (10)
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Forrest Ellis, MD is a Pediatric Ophthalmology Specialist in Falls Church, VA. They specialize in Pediatric Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.

Dr. Ellis works at Northern Virginia Ophthalmology in Falls Church, VA with other offices in Alexandria, VA and Fairfax, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Lazy Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northern Virginia Ophthalmology
    6565 Arlington Blvd Ste 250, Falls Church, VA 22042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 534-3900
  2. 2
    Northern Virginia Ophthalmology
    6363 Walker Ln Ste 150, Alexandria, VA 22310 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 922-0906
  3. 3
    Northern Virginia Ophthalmology
    3975 Fair Ridge Dr Ste 100S, Fairfax, VA 22033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 620-2701

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inova Fairfax Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lazy Eye
Exotropia
Esotropia
Lazy Eye
Exotropia
Esotropia

Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Adult Strabismus Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Leucocoria Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Mar 27, 2021
    Professional and personable. My eye diagnosis and surgery were right on point and successful
    About Dr. Forrest Ellis, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1609971126
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Johns Hopkins Hospital
    Residency
    • Wills Eye Hospital
    Internship
    • St Vincent Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Indiana University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Indiana U
