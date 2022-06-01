Overview

Dr. Forozan Navid, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Upmc East and UPMC Presbyterian.



Dr. Navid works at UPMC SHADYSIDE MEDICAL CENTER in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Dissection, Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) and Partial Lung Collapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.