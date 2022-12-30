See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Edgewood, KY
Dr. Forest Heis, MD

Hip & Knee Orthopedics
5 (45)
Call for new patient details
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Forest Heis, MD is an Orthopedic Hip & Knee Surgery Specialist in Edgewood, KY. They specialize in Hip & Knee Orthopedics, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital, St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital and St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas Hospital.

Dr. Heis works at OrthoCincy in Edgewood, KY with other offices in Southgate, KY and Florence, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Dislocation and Runner's Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Commonwealth Orthopaedic Centers Psc
    560 S Loop Rd, Edgewood, KY 41017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 301-2663
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    12:45pm - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Commonwealth Orthopaedic Centers
    525 Alexandria Pike, Southgate, KY 41071 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 301-2663
  3. 3
    Commonwealth Orthopaedic Centers
    8726 US HIGHWAY 42, Florence, KY 41042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 301-2663

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital
  • St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital
  • St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Knee Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pediatric Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Injuries Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Shoulder Stabilizations Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries of the Knee Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Work-Related Injuries Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (44)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 30, 2022
    Had cortisone injections in both knees. Explained what he was going to do so I understood. Would recommend him very highly.
    Pat Kash — Dec 30, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Forest Heis, MD
    About Dr. Forest Heis, MD

    Specialties
    • Hip & Knee Orthopedics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1073518874
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Orthopaedic Specialty Hospital, Salt Lake City, Ut
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Duke University Med Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Stanford University, Palo Alto, Ca
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Heis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Heis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Heis has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Dislocation and Runner's Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    45 patients have reviewed Dr. Heis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heis.

