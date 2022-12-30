Overview

Dr. Forest Heis, MD is an Orthopedic Hip & Knee Surgery Specialist in Edgewood, KY. They specialize in Hip & Knee Orthopedics, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital, St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital and St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas Hospital.



Dr. Heis works at OrthoCincy in Edgewood, KY with other offices in Southgate, KY and Florence, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Dislocation and Runner's Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.