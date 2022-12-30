Dr. Heis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Forest Heis, MD
Dr. Forest Heis, MD is an Orthopedic Hip & Knee Surgery Specialist in Edgewood, KY. They specialize in Hip & Knee Orthopedics, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital, St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital and St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas Hospital.
Locations
Commonwealth Orthopaedic Centers Psc560 S Loop Rd, Edgewood, KY 41017 Directions (859) 301-2663Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday12:45pm - 5:00pm
Commonwealth Orthopaedic Centers525 Alexandria Pike, Southgate, KY 41071 Directions (859) 301-2663
Commonwealth Orthopaedic Centers8726 US HIGHWAY 42, Florence, KY 41042 Directions (859) 301-2663
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital
- St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital
- St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Had cortisone injections in both knees. Explained what he was going to do so I understood. Would recommend him very highly.
About Dr. Forest Heis, MD
- Hip & Knee Orthopedics
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1073518874
Education & Certifications
- Orthopaedic Specialty Hospital, Salt Lake City, Ut
- Duke University Med Center
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- Stanford University, Palo Alto, Ca
