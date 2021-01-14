Dr. Ford Albritton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Albritton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ford Albritton, MD
Dr. Ford Albritton, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas and Texas Institute for Surgery at Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas.
Gary P Goldsmith MD7115 Greenville Ave Ste 210, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 345-5702
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
- Texas Institute for Surgery at Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
I went to Dr. Albritton because I had been having severe, very long nose bleeds and chronic, painful sinusitis that was becoming debilitating to me. Two years later, I am still so thankful that I chose him as my doctor. I feel like I couldn't have chosen anyone better, and of all of my providers, I felt he made the most difference in the most efficient amount of time! I only needed one appointment. He performed a silver nitrate cautery procedure the same day. I am not used to procedures, but he was confident and comforting, and I had no issues with it. I have not had a SINGLE nosebleed since, even after two years. I was very happy with how thorough he was in taking care of me. He ordered testing and follow-up testing as needed and had planned to do a scan to investigate my sinus infections, but I stopped having them after my visit! I was able to ask him a question via online messaging and he answered it promptly. I feel like he solved all questions. GREAT doctor, thank you still!
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 27 years of experience
- English
- Emory University
- The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine
- Texas A&M University
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
