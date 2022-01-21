Dr. Foluso Ogunleye, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ogunleye is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Foluso Ogunleye, MD
Overview
Dr. Foluso Ogunleye, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Hematology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Med Sch U Benin and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV and Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.
Locations
-
1
Cancer Blood Specialists of Nevada6190 S Fort Apache Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Directions (702) 724-8787
-
2
Optumcare Cancer Care-w Charleston2300 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Directions (702) 724-8787
Hospital Affiliations
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. O is my oncologist and I've received most proper care. I've just completed my 6th infusion of round one breast cancer care. The Optum Cancer Care support is top-notch.
About Dr. Foluso Ogunleye, MD
- Hematology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1972766772
Education & Certifications
- Roger Williams Medical Center
- Roger Williams Medical Center
- Med Sch U Benin
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
