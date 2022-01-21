Overview

Dr. Foluso Ogunleye, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Hematology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Med Sch U Benin and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV and Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.



Dr. Ogunleye works at Nevada Cancer Specialists in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Polycythemia Rubra Vera along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.