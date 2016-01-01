See All Pediatricians in West Orange, NJ
Dr. Folashade Farri, MD

Pediatrics
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Folashade Farri, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Pulmonology. They graduated from XINXIANG MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.

Dr. Farri works at Pediatric Specialty Center in West Orange, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Barnabas Health Medical Group
    375 Mount Pleasant Ave Ste 105, West Orange, NJ 07052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 437-5387

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • Newark Beth Israel Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Asthma
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia
Allergic Rhinitis
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Rickets Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rickets
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing

About Dr. Folashade Farri, MD

  Pediatrics
  17 years of experience
  English
  1114282654
Education & Certifications

  Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center
  XINXIANG MEDICAL COLLEGE
  Pediatric Pulmonology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Folashade Farri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Farri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Farri works at Pediatric Specialty Center in West Orange, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Farri’s profile.

Dr. Farri has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farri.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

