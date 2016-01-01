Dr. Folashade Farri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Folashade Farri, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Folashade Farri, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Pulmonology. They graduated from XINXIANG MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.
Dr. Farri works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Barnabas Health Medical Group375 Mount Pleasant Ave Ste 105, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 437-5387
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Farri?
About Dr. Folashade Farri, MD
- Pediatrics
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1114282654
Education & Certifications
- Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center
- XINXIANG MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Pediatric Pulmonology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Farri using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Farri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farri works at
Dr. Farri has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.