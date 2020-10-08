Dr. Folahan Ayoola, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ayoola is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Folahan Ayoola, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Folahan Ayoola, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Denton, TX. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Medical City Plano and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound.
Dr. Ayoola works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Folahan Ayoola MD PA3321 COLORADO BLVD, Denton, TX 76210 Directions (940) 382-9429
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Plano
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ayoola?
He takes his time with you and explains the procedure well. He is a compassionate doctor with a great bedside manner. Always has a smile on his face.
About Dr. Folahan Ayoola, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1851500201
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Commonwealth University Health System
- U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
- University of Houston / University Park
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ayoola has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ayoola accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ayoola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ayoola works at
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Ayoola. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ayoola.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ayoola, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ayoola appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.