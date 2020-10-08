See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Denton, TX
Dr. Folahan Ayoola, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Folahan Ayoola, MD

Bariatric Surgery
3.5 (37)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Folahan Ayoola, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Denton, TX. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Medical City Plano and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound.

Dr. Ayoola works at Weight Loss Specialist Of North Texas in Denton, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Folahan Ayoola MD PA
    3321 COLORADO BLVD, Denton, TX 76210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (940) 382-9429

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Plano
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Obesity
Hiatal Hernia
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Obesity
Hiatal Hernia
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Non-Invasive Mechanical Ventilation With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Ayoola?

    Oct 08, 2020
    He takes his time with you and explains the procedure well. He is a compassionate doctor with a great bedside manner. Always has a smile on his face.
    — Oct 08, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Folahan Ayoola, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Folahan Ayoola, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ayoola to family and friends

    Dr. Ayoola's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Ayoola

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Folahan Ayoola, MD.

    About Dr. Folahan Ayoola, MD

    Specialties
    • Bariatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1851500201
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Virginia Commonwealth University Health System
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Houston / University Park
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Folahan Ayoola, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ayoola is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ayoola has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ayoola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ayoola works at Weight Loss Specialist Of North Texas in Denton, TX. View the full address on Dr. Ayoola’s profile.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Ayoola. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ayoola.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ayoola, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ayoola appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Folahan Ayoola, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.