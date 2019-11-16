Dr. Foad Moazez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moazez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Foad Moazez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Foad Moazez, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Moazez works at
Locations
-
1
Nevada Cardiology Associates3150 N Tenaya Way Ste 460, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 233-1000Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Nevada Cardiology Associates - Maryland3121 S Maryland Pkwy Ste 512, Las Vegas, NV 89109 Directions (702) 796-7150
Hospital Affiliations
- MountainView Hospital
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Culinary Health Fund
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Pipefitters
- POMCO Group
- Principal Life
- Teachers Health Trust
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Moazez?
When he comes in he has read your latest test or has read the last notes he spends enough time to answer all or anything you ask him he checks to see if you made a test that he orders I truly trust him and like him
About Dr. Foad Moazez, MD
- Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Spanish
- 1134122203
Education & Certifications
- Cedars Sinai Med Center
- University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moazez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moazez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moazez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moazez works at
Dr. Moazez has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Sinus Bradycardia and Primary Pulmonary Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moazez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Moazez speaks Chinese and Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Moazez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moazez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moazez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moazez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.