Dr. Floyd Russak, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Greenwood Village, CO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center.



Dr. Russak works at Dr. Floyd Russak MD in Greenwood Village, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.