Overview

Dr. Floyd Pirtle, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Covenant Hospital Plainview, Covenant Medical Center and University Medical Center.



Dr. Pirtle works at UMC Internal Medicine at Medical Office Plaza I in Lubbock, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.