Overview

Dr. Floyd Odom, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.



Dr. Odom works at Texas Colon & Rectal Specialists in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Anal Fissure and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.