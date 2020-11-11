Dr. Floyd Miller, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Floyd Miller, DPM
Overview
Dr. Floyd Miller, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Tempe, AZ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Arizona Podiatric Medicine Program (AZPOD) At Midwestern University and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mountain Vista Medical Center.
Locations
Floyd Miller, DPM PC2034 E Southern Ave Ste W, Tempe, AZ 85282 Directions (480) 219-3766
Hospital Affiliations
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- Mountain Vista Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Care 1st Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- Health Net
- Mercy Care
- MultiPlan
- Phoenix Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Floyd Miller, DPM
- Podiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ambulatory Surgicenter
- Arizona Podiatric Medicine Program (AZPOD) At Midwestern University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.