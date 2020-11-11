Overview

Dr. Floyd Miller, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Tempe, AZ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Arizona Podiatric Medicine Program (AZPOD) At Midwestern University and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mountain Vista Medical Center.



Dr. Miller works at Floyd Miller, DPM PC in Tempe, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.