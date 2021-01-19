Dr. Floyd Luckett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luckett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Floyd Luckett, MD
Overview
Dr. Floyd Luckett, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Luckett works at
Locations
Houston Fannin Medical Center2317 Fannin St, Houston, TX 77002 Directions (713) 655-1600
Centex Research1202 Nasa Pkwy, Houston, TX 77058 Directions (281) 335-0606
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent! Love Dr. Luckett, smart, thorough and patient!!!
About Dr. Floyd Luckett, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1982790143
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University
Dr. Luckett has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Luckett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Luckett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Luckett. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luckett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Luckett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Luckett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.