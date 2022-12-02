Dr. Floyd Jaggears Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jaggears Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Floyd Jaggears Jr, MD
Dr. Floyd Jaggears Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Doctors' Memorial Hospital, HCA Florida Capital Hospital, Madison County Memorial Hospital and Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.
Talllahassee Orthopedic Clinic3334 Capital Medical Blvd Ste 400, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 219-1965Monday7:15am - 4:00pmTuesday7:15am - 4:00pmWednesday7:15am - 4:00pmThursday7:15am - 4:00pmFriday7:15am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Tallahassee Orthopedic Clinic603 Wheat Ave Ste 800, Bainbridge, GA 39819 Directions (229) 246-3608
Tallahassee Orthopedic Clinic Perry803 W Main St, Perry, FL 32347 Directions (850) 584-7078Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Doctors' Memorial Hospital
- HCA Florida Capital Hospital
- Madison County Memorial Hospital
- Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Dr. Jaggears covers all the bases with explaining the test results. He always takes time to answer questions and present options. I would highly recommend Dr. Jaggears for your orthopedic needs and issues.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Dr. Jaggears Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jaggears Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jaggears Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jaggears Jr has seen patients for Joint Pain, Knee Arthroscopy and Meniscus Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jaggears Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Jaggears Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jaggears Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jaggears Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jaggears Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.