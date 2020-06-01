See All Plastic Surgeons in Colmar, PA
Overview

Dr. Floyd Herman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Colmar, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from St George's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.

Dr. Herman works at Lansdale Plastic Surgery in Colmar, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) and Bedsores along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lansdale Plastic Surgery
    2405 N Broad St, Colmar, PA 18915 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Lansdale Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Bedsores
Hidradenitis
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 20 ratings
Patient Ratings (20)
5 Star
(12)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(6)
Brad E. — Jun 01, 2020
About Dr. Floyd Herman, MD

  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 19 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1730416553
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Detroit Medical Center
Internship
  • NEW YORK METHODIST HOSPITAL
Medical Education
  • St George's University School Of Medicine
Board Certifications
  • Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Floyd Herman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Herman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Herman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Herman works at Lansdale Plastic Surgery in Colmar, PA. View the full address on Dr. Herman’s profile.

Dr. Herman has seen patients for Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) and Bedsores, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Herman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

20 patients have reviewed Dr. Herman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

