Dr. Floyd Herman, MD
Overview
Dr. Floyd Herman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Colmar, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from St George's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.
Locations
Lansdale Plastic Surgery2405 N Broad St, Colmar, PA 18915 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I wish I could leave 6 "Star" for my review. Outstanding & professional service from Dr. Herman & his staff. I had major leg surgery that was completed by Dr. Herman & today I am fully recovered. I was kept well informed of the post-surgery progress & everything was explained clearly. Even with today's social distancing scheduling was never a problem. Thanks again to Dr. Herman & his staff.
About Dr. Floyd Herman, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Detroit Medical Center
- NEW YORK METHODIST HOSPITAL
- St George's University School Of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Herman has seen patients for Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) and Bedsores, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Herman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Herman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herman.
