Dr. Floyd Buen, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
Dr. Floyd Buen, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. 

Dr. Buen works at Head And Neck Associates Of Orange County in Newport Beach, CA with other offices in Mission Viejo, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Renaissance Plastic Reconstructive Aesthetic Surgery
    351 Hospital Rd Ste 218, Newport Beach, CA 92663 (949) 364-4361
    Head & Neck Associates Inc
    26726 Crown Valley Pkwy Ste 200, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 (949) 364-4361

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
  • Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Home Sleep Study
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Thyroid Scan
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Pharynx Lesion Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. Floyd Buen, MD

    Ear, Nose, and Throat
    English
    1902291479
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Buen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Buen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Buen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

