Dr. Floyd Barry, MD
Overview
Dr. Floyd Barry, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Waco, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Mlk Jr Community Clinic1911 N MARTIN LUTHER KING JR BLVD, Waco, TX 76704 Directions (254) 313-5000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Barry is heaven sent! He has been our sons pedi for over six years and is so efficient and kind. He is the best doctor weve ever had!
About Dr. Floyd Barry, MD
- Pediatrics
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1649257429
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Barry. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barry.
