Overview

Dr. Flower Mai, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Wichita Falls, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Endocrinology. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with United Regional Health Care System.



Dr. Mai works at United Regional Physician Group in Wichita Falls, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Ketoacidosis, Diabetes Type 2 and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.