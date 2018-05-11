Overview

Dr. Floro Rosario, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Livonia, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 58 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.



Dr. Rosario works at DHUPATI SITARAM, M.D. PC in Livonia, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.