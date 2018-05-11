Dr. Floro Rosario, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosario is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Floro Rosario, MD
Overview
Dr. Floro Rosario, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Livonia, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 58 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.
Locations
Floro D Rosario MD PC15136 Levan Rd, Livonia, MI 48154 Directions (734) 779-2130
St. Mary Mercy Livonia Hospital36475 5 Mile Rd, Livonia, MI 48154 Directions (734) 779-2130
Hospital Affiliations
- Trinity Health Livonia Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The BEST most caring surgeon
About Dr. Floro Rosario, MD
- General Surgery
- 58 years of experience
- English, Tagalog
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Dr. Rosario speaks Tagalog.
