Dr. Florinda Mallorca, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Florinda Mallorca, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Manteca, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Mallorca works at
Locations
Florinda G. Mallorca MD Inc.250 Cherry Ln Ste 111, Manteca, CA 95337 Directions (209) 239-4515Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Manteca Pediatric Medical Group1191 E Yosemite Ave Ste B, Manteca, CA 95336 Directions (209) 239-4515
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mallorca is the best!!!! My daughter has been going to her for 10 years, she is now 16. Very intiligent, knowledge, a great listener, and usual knows what my daughters problem is on the 1st visit and will have a back up plan if not. She has a fun personality, she will talk to your child and make them comfortable. We will dread the day she has to leave her as a predatrcian! We love you Dr. Mallorca!!!
About Dr. Florinda Mallorca, MD
- Pediatrics
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1184683302
Education & Certifications
- FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
