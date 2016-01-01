Overview

Dr. Florina Neagu, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from FIJI SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown.



Dr. Neagu works at Optum - Family Medicine in Naples, FL with other offices in Oklahoma City, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.