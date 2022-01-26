Dr. Tanase has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Florin Tanase, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Florin Tanase, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics.
Dr. Tanase works at
Locations
-
1
Savahcs3601 S 6th Ave, Tucson, AZ 85723 Directions (520) 792-1450Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tanase?
Over several years, I accompanied Steve on several appointments with Dr. Florin Tanase. Dr. Tanase impressed me with his knowledge, his compassion, and his dedication to helping Steve with his complex back problems. Dr. Tanase listens carefully to his patients and gives them the time they need. He also is amazing in terms of his follow-up and willingness to take action on his patients' behalf. We are grateful to him for his excellent care!
About Dr. Florin Tanase, MD
- Neurology
- 8 years of experience
- English, Romanian
- 1093012916
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION
- Neurology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tanase has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tanase works at
Dr. Tanase speaks Romanian.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Tanase. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tanase.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tanase, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tanase appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.