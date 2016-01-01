Dr. F Rex Nielsen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nielsen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. F Rex Nielsen, MD
Overview
Dr. F Rex Nielsen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in North Logan, UT. They completed their residency with Maricopa Med Center
Dr. Nielsen works at
Locations
Cache Valley Community Health Center1515 N 400 E Ste 104, North Logan, UT 84341 Directions (435) 254-5781
Hospital Affiliations
- Cache Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. F Rex Nielsen, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Maricopa Med Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nielsen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nielsen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nielsen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nielsen works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Nielsen. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nielsen.
