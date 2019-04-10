Dr. Florin Ghelmez I, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghelmez I is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Florin Ghelmez I, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Florin Ghelmez I, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Mobile, AL. They graduated from INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA.
Dr. Ghelmez I works at
Locations
West Mobile Psychiatry LLC6701 Airport Blvd Ste B218, Mobile, AL 36608 Directions (251) 219-6346
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My daughter sees Dr. Ghelmez, and we love him! He also has a great office staff person, Kim, who goes out of her way to be helpful! I highly recommmend him!
About Dr. Florin Ghelmez I, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1689660268
Education & Certifications
- INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ghelmez I has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ghelmez I accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ghelmez I has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghelmez I. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghelmez I.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghelmez I, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghelmez I appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.