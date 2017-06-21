Dr. Florin Gaidici, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gaidici is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Florin Gaidici, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Florin Gaidici, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They completed their residency with Ny Med College
Dr. Gaidici works at
Locations
Ndidiamaka Obiesie1310 N 24th St Ste 100, Phoenix, AZ 85008 Directions (602) 254-1136
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo Scottsdale Campus
- Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center
- St. Luke's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great Dr Explains everything and does great work Also laughs at my weird sense of humor Makes going in not as stressful
About Dr. Florin Gaidici, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1780686147
Education & Certifications
- Ny Med College
