Dr. Gadalean has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Florin Gadalean, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Florin Gadalean, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, Hyperkalemia and Proteinuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 10967 Lake Underhill Rd Ste 105, Orlando, FL 32825 Directions (407) 515-2250
-
2
Alafaya Dialysis12001 Science Dr Ste 110, Orlando, FL 32826 Directions (407) 282-8202
-
3
Champaign Dental Group2200 N Alafaya Trl, Orlando, FL 32826 Directions (407) 282-1506
-
4
Orlando Airport Dialysis5778 S Semoran Blvd Ste A, Orlando, FL 32822 Directions (407) 282-3835
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
very friendly very through -- is really concerned about your well being.
About Dr. Florin Gadalean, MD
- Nephrology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1447243514
Education & Certifications
- INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA
