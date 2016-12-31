Overview

Dr. Florin Gadalean, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.



They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, Hyperkalemia and Proteinuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.