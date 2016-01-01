Dr. Florian Toegel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Toegel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Florian Toegel, MD
Overview
Dr. Florian Toegel, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Denver, CO.
Dr. Toegel works at
Locations
Colorado Kidney Care130 Rampart Way Ste 300B, Denver, CO 80230 Directions (720) 764-7856
Hospital Affiliations
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Florian Toegel, MD
- Nephrology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Toegel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Toegel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Toegel works at
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Toegel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Toegel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.