Dr. Florian Huber, MD
Overview
Dr. Florian Huber, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Salisbury, MD. They completed their fellowship with Hospital for Special Surgery
Dr. Huber works at
Locations
Peninsula Regional Medical Center100 E Carroll St, Salisbury, MD 21801 Directions (800) 955-7762MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Peninsula Orthopaedic Associates1675 Woodbrooke Dr, Salisbury, MD 21804 Directions (410) 749-4154Monday7:45am - 5:00pmTuesday7:45am - 5:00pmWednesday7:45am - 5:00pmThursday7:45am - 5:00pmFriday7:45am - 5:00pm
POA Surgery Center641 S Salisbury Blvd, Salisbury, MD 21801 Directions (410) 341-9002
Hospital Affiliations
- Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Priority Partners
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
When I met Dr. Huber it was beyond a pulverized left elbow and a badly broken right wrist. I was also broken emotionally with such traumatic injuries. Dr. Huber was kind and compassionate, straight forward, honest about the chances of success, took his time explaining the procedures, spoke to my husband to be sure he also understood the potential outcome and understood my fears and concerns. After a lengthy and complicated surgery he remained cautiously optimistic and guided my recovery quite well. I highly recommend Dr. Huber specifically for traumatic orthopedic arm injuries.
About Dr. Florian Huber, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, German
Education & Certifications
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- Univ. Of Texas, Health Science Center
- Technical University Munich, Dept. Of Trauma Surgery
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Huber has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Huber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Huber has seen patients for Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle), Ankle Fracture and Humerus Fracture, and more.
Dr. Huber speaks German.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Huber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.