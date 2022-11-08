Dr. Florian Dibra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dibra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Florian Dibra, MD
Overview
Dr. Florian Dibra, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University Hopsital|Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and is affiliated with Medical City Frisco and Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco.
Dr. Dibra works at
Locations
-
1
Texas Joint Institute - Frisco5575 Frisco Square Blvd Ste 260, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (972) 480-3025
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Frisco
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dibra?
We had an appointment with Dr. Dibra today. It was more like a reconnect because this is a new office and practice. We followed him from his old offices to this one and we are totally satisfied with the office and staff. From the receptionist to the techs are Nurse practitioner we had yet another wonderful visit with relief from my hip pain. Special thanks the Logan Green, X-ray technician and Nurse Practitioner Kelly James.
About Dr. Florian Dibra, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English, Albanian, Italian and Spanish
- 1174889414
Education & Certifications
- University Of Florida Shands Hospital|University Of Florida Shands Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hopsital|Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dibra has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dibra accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dibra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dibra works at
Dr. Dibra speaks Albanian, Italian and Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Dibra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dibra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dibra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dibra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.