Dr. Florian Dibra, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience
Dr. Florian Dibra, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University Hopsital|Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and is affiliated with Medical City Frisco and Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco.

Dr. Dibra works at Texas Joint Institute - Frisco in Frisco, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Texas Joint Institute - Frisco
    Texas Joint Institute - Frisco
5575 Frisco Square Blvd Ste 260, Frisco, TX 75034
(972) 480-3025

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Frisco
  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Complications of Joint Prosthesis

Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 08, 2022
    We had an appointment with Dr. Dibra today. It was more like a reconnect because this is a new office and practice. We followed him from his old offices to this one and we are totally satisfied with the office and staff. From the receptionist to the techs are Nurse practitioner we had yet another wonderful visit with relief from my hip pain. Special thanks the Logan Green, X-ray technician and Nurse Practitioner Kelly James.
    Donald Jackson Tasker — Nov 08, 2022
    About Dr. Florian Dibra, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 11 years of experience
    • English, Albanian, Italian and Spanish
    • 1174889414
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Florida Shands Hospital|University Of Florida Shands Hospital
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hopsital|Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
