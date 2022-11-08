Overview

Dr. Florian Dibra, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University Hopsital|Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and is affiliated with Medical City Frisco and Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco.



Dr. Dibra works at Texas Joint Institute - Frisco in Frisco, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.