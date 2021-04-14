Dr. Florentina Berianu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berianu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Florentina Berianu, MD
Overview
Dr. Florentina Berianu, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL.
Dr. Berianu works at
Locations
Mayo Clinic4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Directions (904) 953-0853
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic in Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
My daughter was referred to Dr. Berianu prior to orthopedic surgery. Dr. Berianu was caring, thorough, professional and kind. She spent more than 30 minutes with us and answered all of our questions. I would recommend her highly.
About Dr. Florentina Berianu, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berianu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berianu accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berianu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berianu works at
Dr. Berianu has seen patients for Polymyositis and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berianu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Berianu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berianu.
