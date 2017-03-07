Overview

Dr. Florentia Christodoulidou, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Astoria, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from LOS ANGELES COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Christodoulidou works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiology and Internal Medicine At Astoria in Astoria, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.