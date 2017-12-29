Dr. Florencio Jorge Gonzalez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gonzalez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Florencio Jorge Gonzalez, MD
Overview
Dr. Florencio Jorge Gonzalez, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Ponce School of Medicine - M.D. and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Gonzalez works at
Locations
-
1
F. Jorge Gonzalez, MD PA2902 N Orange Ave Ste L, Orlando, FL 32804 Directions (407) 447-1628
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- We do not accept health insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gonzalez?
I received a mommy makeover from Dr Gonzalez. Everything so far has been fantastic. He is a miracle worker. It’s only been 2 months PO and I am in love with my new body. He is an artist and I would recommend him to all my family and friends. Thank you for your great work!
About Dr. Florencio Jorge Gonzalez, MD
- General Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1164649786
Education & Certifications
- LSU Medical Center - General Surgery
- Ponce School of Medicine - M.D.
- Interamerican University - B.A. in Biology
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gonzalez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gonzalez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gonzalez works at
Dr. Gonzalez speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Gonzalez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonzalez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gonzalez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gonzalez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.