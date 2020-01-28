Dr. Florencia Kantt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kantt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Florencia Kantt, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Florencia Kantt, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Eugene, OR. They graduated from Vanderbilt University.
Dr. Kantt works at
Charnelton Community Clinic151 W 7th Ave, Eugene, OR 97401 Directions (541) 682-3550
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of Oregon
- Moda Health
- MultiPlan
- Oregon Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
We are obsessed with Florencia!!! She is unbelievably awesome. She takes the time to explain stuff well, never makes us feel rushed, seems genuinely happy to see us and our kids, and always follows through with what she says she’s going to do. You can tell she really cares about her patients. We absolutely love her and would follow her anywhere!!!
- Pediatrics
- English, French, Hebrew, Italian and Spanish
- 1821427386
- Vanderbilt University
Dr. Kantt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kantt accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kantt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kantt works at
Dr. Kantt speaks French, Hebrew, Italian and Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Kantt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kantt.
